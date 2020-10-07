Menu
2016 Kia Rio

104,639 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

LX - 6SPD! BLUETOOTH! A/C! CRUISE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6082482
  • Stock #: 36519EWA
  • VIN: KNADM5A31G6590953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, pwr group ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Hubcaps
Rear Hatch

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
