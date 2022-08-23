Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

79,646 KM

Belleville Nissan

SL

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

79,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8982745
  • Stock #: 22193B
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV7GT653895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

