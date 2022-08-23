$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke
SL
Location
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
79,646KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8982745
- Stock #: 22193B
- VIN: JN8AF5MV7GT653895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
