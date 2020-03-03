Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

SL

2016 Nissan Murano

SL

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,434KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786818
  • Stock #: 19413A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2GN138699
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Bose Sound System
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

