2016 RAM ProMaster

City ST - DUAL SLIDING DOORS! PWR GROUP! A/C!

2016 RAM ProMaster

City ST - DUAL SLIDING DOORS! PWR GROUP! A/C!

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$18,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,295KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4456998
  • Stock #: 36337J
  • VIN: ZFBERFCT8G6B69491
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 20" STEEL WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE START, A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, TOUCHSCREEN, PWR WINDOWS, PWR LOCKS

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

