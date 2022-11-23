$23,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX
Location
57,248KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9403672
- Stock #: 22330B
- VIN: JF2GPABC5G8319155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
LOOK AT THIS LOW LOW KM AWD VEHICLE WITH HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, SATTELITE RADIO AND SO MUCH MORE.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
