2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

57,248 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Belleville Nissan

1-866-993-5365

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,248KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403672
  • Stock #: 22330B
  • VIN: JF2GPABC5G8319155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22330B
  • Mileage 57,248 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOK AT THIS LOW LOW KM AWD VEHICLE WITH HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, SATTELITE RADIO AND SO MUCH MORE.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

613-962-7100
