2017 Chevrolet Cruze

46,436 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Premier Auto - HTD LEATHER! REVERSE CAM! ONSTAR! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

46,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6082476
  Stock #: 37222W
  VIN: 3G1BF6SM6HS571788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,436 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

