2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,540 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2LZ - 8SPD AUTO! 4X4! HTD LEATHER! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081867
  • Stock #: 37909W
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC3HG322682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,540 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, short box, trailer hitch, box liner, step bars, fog lights, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, descent brake control, corner box steps ... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

