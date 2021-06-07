Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,855 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT - 4X4! 22" BLACK ALLOYS! V8!

1LT - 4X4! 22" BLACK ALLOYS! V8!

1LT - 4X4! 22" BLACK ALLOYS! V8!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186541
  • Stock #: 38016W
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG289033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,855 KM

Vehicle Description

22" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, trailer hitch, step bars, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, OnStar, touchscreen, Bluetooth, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, corner box steps, wireless charging station, descent brake control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

