2017 Chevrolet Volt

35,455 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Chevrolet Volt

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT - PLUG IN HYBRID! LEATHER! PWR GROUP!

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT - PLUG IN HYBRID! LEATHER! PWR GROUP!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6864309
  Stock #: 37732W
  VIN: 1G1RA6S52HU142301

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37732W
  • Mileage 35,455 KM

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, push button start, heated leather seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, select drive mode, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Sound System ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
1 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
