Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

54,705 KM

Details Description Features

$29,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus - 8PASS! HEATED LEATHER! 3 ZONE CLIMATE! PWR LIFTGATE! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus - 8PASS! HEATED LEATHER! 3 ZONE CLIMATE! PWR LIFTGATE! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7417223
  2. 7417223
  3. 7417223
  4. 7417223
  5. 7417223
  6. 7417223
  7. 7417223
  8. 7417223
  9. 7417223
  10. 7417223
  11. 7417223
  12. 7417223
  13. 7417223
  14. 7417223
  15. 7417223
  16. 7417223
  17. 7417223
  18. 7417223
  19. 7417223
  20. 7417223
  21. 7417223
  22. 7417223
  23. 7417223
  24. 7417223
  25. 7417223
  26. 7417223
  27. 7417223
  28. 7417223
Contact Seller

$29,195

+ taxes & licensing

54,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417223
  • Stock #: 38104W
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG7HR528291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,705 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, heated leather seats, pwr seats, 3 zone a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, rear window shades, blindspot alert, hill start assist .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Honda CR-V Sport
 22,867 KM
$34,195 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 68,617 KM
$48,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 54,705 KM
$29,195 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory