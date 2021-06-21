2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$29,195 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 7 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7417223

7417223 Stock #: 38104W

38104W VIN: 2C4RC1EG7HR528291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,705 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Interior Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.