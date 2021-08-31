Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

44,163 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - DVD! NAV! 1/2 LEATHER! 3 ZONE A/C! + MORE!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - DVD! NAV! 1/2 LEATHER! 3 ZONE A/C! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7982289
  • Stock #: 38413W
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR784140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,163 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, leather trim seats, pwr seats, 3 zone a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, Navigation, DVD, reverse camera, pwr group .....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Remote Entry
Entertainment Package
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

