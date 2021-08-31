$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 1 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7982289

7982289 Stock #: 38413W

38413W VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR784140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,163 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features Entertainment Package Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.