2017 Ford C-MAX

67,297 KM

$15,195

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

AUTO! SYNC! REVERSE CAM! PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

67,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6710165
  • Stock #: 37710W
  • VIN: 1FADP5EU7HL117029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,297 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, heated seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, eco-cruise, Sync, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, EV mode ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

