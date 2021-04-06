Menu
2017 Ford C-MAX

47,785 KM

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Ford C-MAX

2017 Ford C-MAX

SE - HYBRID! SYNC! NAV! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

2017 Ford C-MAX

SE - HYBRID! SYNC! NAV! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

47,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,785 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Sync, touchscreen, reverse camera, Navigation, full pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
