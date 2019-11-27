All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 18" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYPAD ENTRY, ROOF RACK, ECOBOOST, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, PWR SEATS, DUAL A/C, CRUISE, SYNC, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, FULL PWR GROUP, STOP/START ENGINE, 911 ASSIST, WIFI, ANDROID AUTO, VALET MODE, PADDLE SHIFTERS

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Parking Distance Sensors

Side Air Bags

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

rear air Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Exterior Roof Rails Additional Features 4x4

Reverse Park Assist

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.