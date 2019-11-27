Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD! BIG SCREEN! MUCH MORE!

2017 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD! BIG SCREEN! MUCH MORE!

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,212KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4392342
  • Stock #: 36188J
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G98HUA65771
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 18" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYPAD ENTRY, ROOF RACK, ECOBOOST, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, PWR SEATS, DUAL A/C, CRUISE, SYNC, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, FULL PWR GROUP, STOP/START ENGINE, 911 ASSIST, WIFI, ANDROID AUTO, VALET MODE, PADDLE SHIFTERS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262

