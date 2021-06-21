Menu
2017 Ford F-150

124,840 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! BFG'S! ECOBOOST! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! BFG'S! ECOBOOST! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

124,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7417220
  • Stock #: 37931WA
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0HFB36444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,840 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, keypad entry, crew cab, standard box, EcoBoost, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, step bars, fog lights, a/c, cruise, Sync, reverse camera, pwr group, stop/start engine, tow/haul mode, sport steering mode .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

