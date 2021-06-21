Menu
2017 Ford F-150

111,584 KM

Details Description Features

$34,195

+ tax & licensing
$34,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! 5.0L! V8! NAV! 20" WHEELS! + MORE!

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! 5.0L! V8! NAV! 20" WHEELS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$34,195

+ taxes & licensing

111,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7530511
  Stock #: 38190W
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF1HFA36848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,584 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, standard box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, running boards, fog lgihts, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, Sync, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

