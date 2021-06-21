$42,995 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7530514

7530514 Stock #: 38189W

38189W VIN: 1FTEW1EF9HFB56506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,165 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 Reverse Park Assist Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.