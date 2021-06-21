Menu
2017 Ford F-150

42,165 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XL - 5.0L V8! 4X4! NAV! BUCKETS!

2017 Ford F-150

XL - 5.0L V8! 4X4! NAV! BUCKETS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530514
  • Stock #: 38189W
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF9HFB56506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,165 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, keypad entry, factory remote start, crew cab, 5'5" box, trailer hitch, box liner, running boards, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, Sync, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi enabled
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
