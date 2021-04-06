Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

42,886 KM

Details Description Features

$35,195

+ tax & licensing
$35,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

- 5.3L V8! 20" ALLOYS!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

- 5.3L V8! 20" ALLOYS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$35,195

+ taxes & licensing

42,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6864333
  Stock #: 37789W
  VIN: 3GTU2LEC4HG471592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,886 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, crew cab, standard box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, running boards, fog lights, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, corner box steps
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

