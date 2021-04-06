Menu
2017 Honda Accord

107,358 KM

Details Description Features

$17,195

+ tax & licensing
$17,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sport - PANOROOF! 1/2 LEATHER! 19" ALLOYS! + MORE!

2017 Honda Accord

Sport - PANOROOF! 1/2 LEATHER! 19" ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$17,195

+ taxes & licensing

107,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6826052
  • Stock #: 37717W
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F55HA805145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37717W
  • Mileage 107,358 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Honda Link, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, paddle shifters
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

