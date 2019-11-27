Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

LX - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP!

Location

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 4392360
  2. 4392360
  3. 4392360
  4. 4392360
  5. 4392360
  6. 4392360
  7. 4392360
  8. 4392360
  9. 4392360
  10. 4392360
  11. 4392360
  12. 4392360
  13. 4392360
  14. 4392360
  15. 4392360
  16. 4392360
  17. 4392360
  18. 4392360
  19. 4392360
  20. 4392360
  21. 4392360
Contact Seller

$17,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,527KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4392360
  • Stock #: 36190W
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53HH030439
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! HUBCAPS, KEYELSS ENTRY, ECONOMY MODE, HEATED SEATS, A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, HONDA LINK, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, FULL PWR GROUP

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Baz

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 20,817 KM
$25,195 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra SV...
 18,240 KM
$12,195 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 73,490 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
Baz

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262

Send A Message