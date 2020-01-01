Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L - AWD! HTD LEATHER! SUNROOF! 38,000KMS!

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,626KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4456965
  • Stock #: 36274J
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H82HH123552
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 16" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED FRONT & REAR LEATHER SEATS, PWR SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, ECONOMY MODE, DUAL A/C, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, FULL PWR GROUP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PWR LIFTGATE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, PRE-COLLISION WARNING, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, HONDA LINK

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • CVT

