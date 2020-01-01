2017 Honda CR-V

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 16" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED FRONT & REAR LEATHER SEATS, PWR SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, ECONOMY MODE, DUAL A/C, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, FULL PWR GROUP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PWR LIFTGATE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, PRE-COLLISION WARNING, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, HONDA LINK

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Parking Distance Sensors

Side Air Bags

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

rear air Seating Heated Seats

Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Starter

Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD

Reverse Park Assist

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.