Menu
Account
Sign In
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! ALLOYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! ALLOYS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 5166875
  2. 5166875
  3. 5166875
  4. 5166875
  5. 5166875
  6. 5166875
  7. 5166875
  8. 5166875
  9. 5166875
  10. 5166875
  11. 5166875
  12. 5166875
  13. 5166875
  14. 5166875
  15. 5166875
  16. 5166875
  17. 5166875
  18. 5166875
  19. 5166875
  20. 5166875
  21. 5166875
  22. 5166875
  23. 5166875
  24. 5166875
  25. 5166875
  26. 5166875
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,956KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5166875
  • Stock #: 36606J
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU400897
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

16" alloys, keyless entry, trailer hitch, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, reverse camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, touchscreen, pwr group, heated steering wheel, rear cross traffic alert, select drive mode ......
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 34,548 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus Elec...
 21,481 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 38,732 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory