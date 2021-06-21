Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

42,306 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium - AWD! ONLY 42,000KMS!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium - AWD! ONLY 42,000KMS!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362956
  • Stock #: 38073BW
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB6HG445042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,306 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, trailer hitch, fog lights, economy mode, heated front & rear seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, rear window shades, rear cross traffic alert, select sport steering mode, descent brake control ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

