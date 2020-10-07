Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

42,595 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE - AWD! PANOROOF! HTD LEATHER! NAV! ALLOYS! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE - AWD! PANOROOF! HTD LEATHER! NAV! ALLOYS! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6082473
  2. 6082473
  3. 6082473
  4. 6082473
  5. 6082473
  6. 6082473
  7. 6082473
  8. 6082473
  9. 6082473
  10. 6082473
  11. 6082473
  12. 6082473
  13. 6082473
  14. 6082473
  15. 6082473
  16. 6082473
  17. 6082473
  18. 6082473
  19. 6082473
  20. 6082473
  21. 6082473
  22. 6082473
  23. 6082473
  24. 6082473
  25. 6082473
  26. 6082473
  27. 6082473
  28. 6082473
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6082473
  • Stock #: 37019WA
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42HU497454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,595 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seast, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, Infinity Sound System, rear cross traffic alert, downhill brake control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 48,206 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 22,338 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 49,094 KM
$23,795 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory