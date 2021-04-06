Menu
2017 Kia Soul

24,396 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX Tech - AUTO! PANOROOF! NAV! HTD/COOLED LEATHER! LOADED!

2017 Kia Soul

EX Tech - AUTO! PANOROOF! NAV! HTD/COOLED LEATHER! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6826037
  Stock #: 37452J
  VIN: KNDJP3A5XH7423005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,396 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, Harmon/Kardon Sound System, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, blindspot detection system .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Rear Hatch

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

