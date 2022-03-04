$CALL+ tax & licensing
Belleville Nissan
2017 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
57,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8578037
- Stock #: 22173A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR3HW108226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
