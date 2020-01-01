Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

54,045 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

SL Platinum - AWD! PANOROOF! NAV! 54,000KMS!

SL Platinum - AWD! PANOROOF! NAV! 54,000KMS!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

54,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6262896
  • Stock #: 37547J
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC845613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37547J
  • Mileage 54,045 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Nissan Connect, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, Bose Sound System, pwr liftgate, emergency brake, lane keep warning, blindspot warning, sport mode, moving object warning, cross traffic alert ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
