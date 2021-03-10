Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

43,814 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

SL Platinum - AWD! NAV! PANOROOF! HTD LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

43,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6737384
  • Stock #: 37623W
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC868688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37623W
  • Mileage 43,814 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, tint, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, sport mode, emergency brake, lane warning, blindspot warning, Bose Sound System .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

