2017 Nissan Sentra

- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Map Lights
- Cup Holder
- Seating
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Windows
-
- Safety
-
- Power Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- Child-Safety Locks
- DUAL AIRBAG
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Cloth Interior
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.