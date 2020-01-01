Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Sentra

40,831 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV - AUTO! REVERSE CAM! HTD SEATS! 40,000KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV - AUTO! REVERSE CAM! HTD SEATS! 40,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6262902
  2. 6262902
  3. 6262902
  4. 6262902
  5. 6262902
  6. 6262902
  7. 6262902
  8. 6262902
  9. 6262902
  10. 6262902
  11. 6262902
  12. 6262902
  13. 6262902
  14. 6262902
  15. 6262902
  16. 6262902
  17. 6262902
  18. 6262902
  19. 6262902
  20. 6262902
  21. 6262902
  22. 6262902
  23. 6262902
  24. 6262902
  25. 6262902
  26. 6262902
  27. 6262902
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6262902
  • Stock #: 37536J
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5HY351431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37536J
  • Mileage 40,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, reverse camera, pwr group, sport mode ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Hubcaps
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 54,592 KM
$16,195 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 27,630 KM
$25,795 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX - A...
 5,742 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory