Belleville Nissan
1-866-993-5365
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV
84,561KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8982748
- Stock #: 22283A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HL652493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,561 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
