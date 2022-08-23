Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Sentra

84,561 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Belleville Nissan

1-866-993-5365

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,561KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8982748
  • Stock #: 22283A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HL652493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22283A
  • Mileage 84,561 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belleville Nissan

2016 Nissan Juke SL
 79,646 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra SV
 84,561 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV...
 24,426 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic

Email Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

1-866-993-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-993-5365

Alternate Numbers
613-962-7100
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory