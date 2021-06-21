Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

56,533 KM

$20,195

+ tax & licensing
$20,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline - AWD, LEATHER! PANOROOF!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline - AWD, LEATHER! PANOROOF!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$20,195

+ taxes & licensing

56,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362947
  • Stock #: 38078W
  • VIN: 3VW017AU0HM537108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,533 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group .....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
