2018 Acura TLX

56,182 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Tech - AWD! SUNROOF! HEATED LEATHER! NAV! LOADED!

2018 Acura TLX

Tech - AWD! SUNROOF! HEATED LEATHER! NAV! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,182KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530526
  • Stock #: 38221W
  • VIN: 19UUB3F52JA801123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,182 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, stop/start engine, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, blindspot alert
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

