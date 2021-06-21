2018 Acura TLX

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 1 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7530526

7530526 Stock #: 38221W

38221W VIN: 19UUB3F52JA801123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,182 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Additional Features AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist 9 Speed Automatic

