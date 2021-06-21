Menu
2018 BMW 4 Series

16,936 KM

Details Description Features

$45,495

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

440 Gran Coupe i xDrive - AWD! SUNROOF! HEATED LEATHER! NAV! 19" ALLOYS! + MUCH MORE!

440 Gran Coupe i xDrive - AWD! SUNROOF! HEATED LEATHER! NAV! 19" ALLOYS! + MUCH MORE!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

16,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446458
  • Stock #: 38153W
  • VIN: WBA4J7C56JBB98569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,936 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, sport steering option, front collision warning, speed warning, lane departure warning, blindspot detection, paddle shifters, Harmon Kardon sound, pwr hatchback ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

