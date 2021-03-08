Menu
2018 Buick Envision

50,583 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Essence - AWD! HTD LEATHER! PANOROOF! + MUCH MORE!

Essence - AWD! HTD LEATHER! PANOROOF! + MUCH MORE!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

+ taxes & licensing

50,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658754
  • Stock #: 37712W
  • VIN: LRBFX2SAXJD016092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,583 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

