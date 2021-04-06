Menu
2018 Buick Envision

67,673 KM

Details Description Features

$25,195

+ tax & licensing
$25,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Preferred - AWD! HTD LEATHER!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$25,195

+ taxes & licensing

67,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6864318
  • Stock #: 37762W
  • VIN: LRBFXCSA6JD001904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,673 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, push buttons tart, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c,c ruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, pwr liftgate .....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

