Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

15,935 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

- ONLY 15,000KMS! AUTO! FULL PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS! ALLOYS! PWR SEAT! BIG SCREEN! + MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

- ONLY 15,000KMS! AUTO! FULL PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS! ALLOYS! PWR SEAT! BIG SCREEN! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 8257161
  2. 8257161
  3. 8257161
  4. 8257161
  5. 8257161
  6. 8257161
  7. 8257161
  8. 8257161
  9. 8257161
  10. 8257161
  11. 8257161
  12. 8257161
  13. 8257161
  14. 8257161
  15. 8257161
  16. 8257161
  17. 8257161
  18. 8257161
  19. 8257161
  20. 8257161
  21. 8257161
  22. 8257161
  23. 8257161
  24. 8257161
  25. 8257161
  26. 8257161
  27. 8257161
  28. 8257161
Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

15,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8257161
  • Stock #: 38704J
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7109307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 38704J
  • Mileage 15,935 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,723 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 42,030 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX -...
 15,369 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory