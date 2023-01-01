$20,495+ tax & licensing
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto - TURBO! AUTO! FULL PWR GROUP! PWR HTD SEATS!
Location
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
64,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9615265
- Stock #: 39876J
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM1JS565213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,811 KM
Vehicle Description
16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, OnStar, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
