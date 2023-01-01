Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

64,811 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto - TURBO! AUTO! FULL PWR GROUP! PWR HTD SEATS!

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto - TURBO! AUTO! FULL PWR GROUP! PWR HTD SEATS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

64,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615265
  • Stock #: 39876J
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM1JS565213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,811 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, OnStar, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

