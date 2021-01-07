Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,460 KM

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT - 4X4! HITCH! REVERSE CAM! 22" ALLOYS! + MORE!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT - 4X4! HITCH! REVERSE CAM! 22" ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

39,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6607691
  • Stock #: 37696W
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG245442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37696W
  • Mileage 39,460 KM

Vehicle Description

22" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, short box, trailer hitch, box liner, chrome step bars, fog lights, tint, pwr seats, heated seats, dual a/c, cruise, OnStar, touchscreen, Reverse camera, Bluetooth, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tow/haul mode, corner box steps .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

