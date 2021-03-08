Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,189 KM

Details

$40,495

+ tax & licensing
$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT - 4X4! HTD LEATHER! HITCH! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT - 4X4! HTD LEATHER! HITCH! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

51,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658757
  • Stock #: 37713W
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6JG247345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,189 KM

Vehicle Description

22" alloys, keyless entry, crew cab, short box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, running boards, fog lights, tint, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, Bluetooth, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, corner box steps ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

