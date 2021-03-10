Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,069 KM

Details Description Features

$33,195

+ tax & licensing
$33,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT - 4X4! REVERSE CAM! HITCH! CHROMES! + MUCH MORE!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT - 4X4! REVERSE CAM! HITCH! CHROMES! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$33,195

+ taxes & licensing

109,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6737390
  • Stock #: 37706W
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG101319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,069 KM

Vehicle Description

18" chromes, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, 6'6" box, trailer hitch, box liner, chrome step bars, fog lights, tint, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, corner box steps, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

