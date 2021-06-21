Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

68,617 KM

Details Description Features

$48,495

+ tax & licensing
$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ - 4X4! NAV! 22" WHEELS! HEATED LEATHER! SUNROOF! LOADED!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ - 4X4! NAV! 22" WHEELS! HEATED LEATHER! SUNROOF! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

68,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7417226
  • Stock #: 38109W
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1JG526998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,617 KM

Vehicle Description

22" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, standard box, trailer hitch, box liner, running boards, fog lights, sunroof, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, heated steering wheel, wireless charging station, Bose Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, downhill brake control, pwr folding side mirrors, corner box steps .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

