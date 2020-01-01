All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! CHROMES, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYPAD ENTRY, TRAILER HITCH, CHROME STEP BARS, FOG LIGHTS, A/C, CRUISE, SYNC, REVERSE CAMERA, PWR GROUP, STOP/START ENGINE, SELECT DRIVE MODE

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Parking Distance Sensors

Side Air Bags

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.