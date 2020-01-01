Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT - XTR! V6! 4X4! REVERSE CAM! SYNC! 25,000KMS!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - XTR! V6! 4X4! REVERSE CAM! SYNC! 25,000KMS!

Location

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,911KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4456962
  • Stock #: 36282W
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB6JFC20181
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! CHROMES, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYPAD ENTRY, TRAILER HITCH, CHROME STEP BARS, FOG LIGHTS, A/C, CRUISE, SYNC, REVERSE CAMERA, PWR GROUP, STOP/START ENGINE, SELECT DRIVE MODE

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

