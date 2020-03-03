Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! NAV! SYNC! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! NAV! SYNC! FULL PWR GROUP! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 4772280
  2. 4772280
  3. 4772280
  4. 4772280
  5. 4772280
  6. 4772280
  7. 4772280
  8. 4772280
  9. 4772280
  10. 4772280
  11. 4772280
  12. 4772280
  13. 4772280
  14. 4772280
  15. 4772280
  16. 4772280
  17. 4772280
  18. 4772280
  19. 4772280
  20. 4772280
  21. 4772280
  22. 4772280
  23. 4772280
  24. 4772280
  25. 4772280
  26. 4772280
  27. 4772280
  28. 4772280
  29. 4772280
  30. 4772280
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,829KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4772280
  • Stock #: 36547W
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFA73668
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 18" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYPAD ENTRY, SUPER CREW CAB, TRAILER HITCH, TONNEAU COVER, STEP BARS, BOX LINER, FOG LIGHTS, TINT, PWR SEATS, A/C, CRUISE, SYNC, TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, FULL PWR GROUP, STOP/START ENGINE, WIFI/HOTSPOT, ANDROID AUTO

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Baz

2018 Volkswagen Beet...
 22,090 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX - ...
 15,514 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX - ...
 17,398 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Baz

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262

Send A Message