2018 Ford F-150

47,540 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! ECOBOOST! NAV! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! ECOBOOST! NAV! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530523
  • Stock #: 38220W
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JFD90359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,540 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, keypad entry, factory remote start, standard box, EcoBoost, trailer hitch, box liner, step bars, gog lights, pwr seats, heated seats, a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, Sync, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, stop/start engine, Apple CarPlay, WiFi/Hotspot .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

