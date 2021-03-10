Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

45,507 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - 4X4! REVERSE CAM! HITCH! FULL PWR GROUP! 45,000KMS!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - 4X4! REVERSE CAM! HITCH! FULL PWR GROUP! 45,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6737393
  • Stock #: 37709W
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG122185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,507 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, standard box, trailer hitch, box liner, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr adjustable pedals, full pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi/Hotspot, corner box steps .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

