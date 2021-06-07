Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

59,527 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - 8SPD AUTO! V8! 4X4! HTD/COOLED LEATHER! NAV! + MUCH MORE!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - 8SPD AUTO! V8! 4X4! HTD/COOLED LEATHER! NAV! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7256678
  • Stock #: 38043W
  • VIN: 3GTU2NER9JG307082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,527 KM

Vehicle Description

20" chromes, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, standard box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, chrome step bars, fog lights, heated leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, OnStar, touchscreen, Bluetooth, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, heated steering wheel, wireless charging station, safety alert seat, forward collision alert/brake, lane keep assist, Bose Sound System, corner box steps .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

