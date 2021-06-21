Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

17,142 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SE - AUTO! ONLY 17,000KMS! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SE - AUTO! ONLY 17,000KMS! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7417232
  2. 7417232
  3. 7417232
  4. 7417232
  5. 7417232
  6. 7417232
  7. 7417232
  8. 7417232
  9. 7417232
  10. 7417232
  11. 7417232
  12. 7417232
  13. 7417232
  14. 7417232
  15. 7417232
  16. 7417232
  17. 7417232
  18. 7417232
  19. 7417232
  20. 7417232
  21. 7417232
  22. 7417232
  23. 7417232
  24. 7417232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417232
  • Stock #: 38106W
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F68JH011254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38106W
  • Mileage 17,142 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, Honda Link, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2011 Polaris RZR - O...
 0 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 50,698 KM
$43,495 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL...
 16,466 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory