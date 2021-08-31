Menu
2018 Honda Fit

54,431 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Sport - 6SPD! REVERSE CAM! PWR GROUP! ONLY 54,000KMS!

Sport - 6SPD! REVERSE CAM! PWR GROUP! ONLY 54,000KMS!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8010327
  • Stock #: 38410J
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G60JM101748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,431 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, Honda Link, pwr group ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Manual
Remote Entry

