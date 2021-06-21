Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

38,703 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL - AUTO! ONLY 38,000KMS! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! APPLE CARPLAY! + MORE!

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL - AUTO! ONLY 38,000KMS! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! APPLE CARPLAY! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530505
  • Stock #: 38180R
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5JU494069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,703 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, rear cross traffic alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

